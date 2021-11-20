Damaged Crops, Thinning Supply: Vegetable Prices Zoom in Rain-hit Chennai

Incessant rains have sent vegetable prices soaring in Chennai as the supply of goods nosedived due to limited transportation during the rain.

According to traders in the major vegetable markets, prices of tomatoes touched Rs 120 a kilo on Saturday even as those of brinjal (big) and ladies finder topped Rs 95-107 and Rs 80 a kilo in the retail market. Rates of onions, however crashed down to Rs 38 from the range of Rs 40-50 a few days ago upon fresh arrival of onions.

A trader in Chennai’s Koyambedu market said prices had zoomed due to low arrival to the markets last week as small commercial owners did not rake in vegetables because of the waterlogging and low supply to the retail end.

The ongoing northeast monsoon has severely disrupted transport, waterlogging arterial roads due to the steady downpour. According to several studies, Chennai has received well over 60% excess rainfall over the past year compared to the previous year.

The low-pressure system continues to shower rains on northern districts along the border, such as Krishnagiri, while Chennai received little to no rainfall at most places and light showers at isolated places on Saturday. Traders expect prices to normalise upon resumption of supply through the weekend.

