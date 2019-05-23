Damoh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Prahalad Singh Patel BJP Prahalad Singh Patel WON

Damoh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 704524 60.51% Prahalad Singh Patel Won INC 351113 30.16% Pratap Singh BSP 45848 3.94% Jittu Khare "Badal" IND 10837 0.93% Prahlad Patel PSP(L) 9505 0.82% Thakurdas Patel (T.D. Patel)) BSCP 8317 0.71% Man Singh Lodhi Nota 7656 0.66% Nota IND 5499 0.47% Prahlad Bhaiya IND 4607 0.40% Devi Yadav GGP 3509 0.30% Manu Singh Maravi IND 3048 0.26% Kamlesh Asati IND 2538 0.22% Anant Lal Basor PSPU 2304 0.20% Sharada Parsad Patel SPKP 1912 0.16% Richa Purshottam Choubey (Hariom) HND 1510 0.13% Manvendra Singh Bittu Bhaiya BPHP 1499 0.13% Vikas Nagvanshi

Damoh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.13%. The estimated literacy level of Damoh is 69.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,13,299 votes which was 23.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Shivraj Bhaiya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 70,877 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.12% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Damoh was: Prahalad Singh Patel (BJP). The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,818 men, 7,68,760 women and 36 voters of the third gender.

The geographic coordinates of Damoh is: 23.75 79.5833

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); দামো, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); દામોહ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); தாமோ, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); దమేహ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದಮೋಹ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ദാമോഹ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam)