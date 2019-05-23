English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Damoh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Damoh (दमोह) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Damoh (दमोह) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
7. Damoh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.13%. The estimated literacy level of Damoh is 69.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,13,299 votes which was 23.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shivraj Bhaiya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 70,877 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Damoh was: Prahalad Singh Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,818 men, 7,68,760 women and 36 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Damoh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Damoh is: 23.75 79.5833
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); দামো, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); દામોહ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); தாமோ, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); దమేహ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದಮೋಹ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ദാമോഹ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Prahalad Singh Patel
BJP
Prahalad Singh Patel
WON
In 2009, Shivraj Bhaiya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 70,877 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Damoh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
704524
60.51%
Prahalad Singh Patel
INC
351113
30.16%
Pratap Singh
BSP
45848
3.94%
Jittu Khare "Badal"
IND
10837
0.93%
Prahlad Patel
PSP(L)
9505
0.82%
Thakurdas Patel (T.D. Patel))
BSCP
8317
0.71%
Man Singh Lodhi
Nota
7656
0.66%
Nota
IND
5499
0.47%
Prahlad Bhaiya
IND
4607
0.40%
Devi Yadav
GGP
3509
0.30%
Manu Singh Maravi
IND
3048
0.26%
Kamlesh Asati
IND
2538
0.22%
Anant Lal Basor
PSPU
2304
0.20%
Sharada Parsad Patel
SPKP
1912
0.16%
Richa Purshottam Choubey (Hariom)
HND
1510
0.13%
Manvendra Singh Bittu Bhaiya
BPHP
1499
0.13%
Vikas Nagvanshi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Damoh was: Prahalad Singh Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,818 men, 7,68,760 women and 36 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Damoh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Damoh is: 23.75 79.5833
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); দামো, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); દામોહ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); தாமோ, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); దమేహ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದಮೋಹ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ദാമോഹ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results