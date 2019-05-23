Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Damoh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Damoh (दमोह) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Damoh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Damoh (दमोह) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
7. Damoh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.13%. The estimated literacy level of Damoh is 69.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Prahalad Singh Patel

BJP

Prahalad Singh Patel

WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,13,299 votes which was 23.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.25% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Shivraj Bhaiya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 70,877 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 50.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.

Damoh Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
704524
60.51%
Prahalad Singh Patel
INC
351113
30.16%
Pratap Singh
BSP
45848
3.94%
Jittu Khare "Badal"
IND
10837
0.93%
Prahlad Patel
PSP(L)
9505
0.82%
Thakurdas Patel (T.D. Patel))
BSCP
8317
0.71%
Man Singh Lodhi
Nota
7656
0.66%
Nota
IND
5499
0.47%
Prahlad Bhaiya
IND
4607
0.40%
Devi Yadav
GGP
3509
0.30%
Manu Singh Maravi
IND
3048
0.26%
Kamlesh Asati
IND
2538
0.22%
Anant Lal Basor
PSPU
2304
0.20%
Sharada Parsad Patel
SPKP
1912
0.16%
Richa Purshottam Choubey (Hariom)
HND
1510
0.13%
Manvendra Singh Bittu Bhaiya
BPHP
1499
0.13%
Vikas Nagvanshi

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.12% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Damoh was: Prahalad Singh Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,818 men, 7,68,760 women and 36 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Damoh Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Damoh is: 23.75 79.5833

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); দামো, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); दमोह, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); દામોહ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); தாமோ, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); దమేహ్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ದಮೋಹ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ദാമോഹ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
