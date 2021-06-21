Dams Release Water, Flood Fear Rise In South Bengal Districts

With rains continuing for the past three days in West Bengal, the water level has increased in the rivers and dams of southern districts which have given rise to fears of a flood-like situation.

The water level in many rivers like Ajoy, Bhagirathi, Damodar, Darakeswar, Brahmani, Shilabati, Subarnarekha and Kangsabati are still under danger mark but it may not remain so for long. Even if there is no rainfall for the next few days in the state, the danger will persist as the neighbouring state of Jharkhand is facing heavy rainfall.

While the East Burdwan administrative sources assured that Damodar and Bhagirathi would not touch the danger mark soon, those living near the low-lying areas are in a state of panic since last week when Durgapur Barrage released 12,000 cusec water. Again, on Saturday, 50, 525 cusec water was discharged. From Maithon dam, about 24, 000 cusec water was released, from Panchet dam 14, 000 cusecs and from Sikatia barrage 18, 000 cusecs. It is feared that the amount of water released may increase if the pattern continues and it may lead to inundation of a large part of low-lying areas.

Authorities also agreed that a slight increase in the level of Ajoy river may be experienced if the rainfall continues in Jharkhand. Currently, the water in Ajoy river is flowing three meters below the danger level.

Administrative sources said the Bhagirathi river in Katha Gola Para of Katwa was at 12 meters on Saturday afternoon while the danger mark stood at 13.17 meters. The water level is likely to increase. The level in Damodar was recorded at 27.69 meters and remained much below the danger level of 32.79 meters.

Authorities have warned residents about the likely increase in water levels and asked them to take all precautions and not to venture out in the sea or river.

