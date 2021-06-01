Dancing at 'Daughter's Pre-wedding Function' Costs BJP MLA, Gets Booked Along with 59 Guests

Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP MLA Mahesh Landge and 59 others have been booked for Covid-19 norms after a video of them dancing at a wedding, without social distancing, went viral on social media.

According to reports, the viral clip was of the pre-wedding function of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator’s daughter. The video was apparently shot in the vicinity of Landge’s house in Bhosari between 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

As per the latest guidelines, marriage ceremonies in Maharashtra can be conducted with maximum of 25 guests in a single hall. Those flouting norms will be fined Rs 50,000.

Last week, a case was also registered against the former chief of the civic body in Mahad of Maharashtra’s Raigad district in a similar case. The former president of the Mahad Municipal Council Bharati Sakpal and her husband Satish hosted an event to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary at Ladavali Tal village.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the venue and found more than 28 persons at the event, an official said. A case was registered against 28 people, who were present at the event and 50 to 60 others who had gathered in the area, under relevant sections of the IPC, Covid-19 Rules and Maharashtra Police Act, he added.

