Dancing Close, With No Masks: Viral Video Shows Maha Police Academy Recruits Flouting Covid Norms

Shocking visuals from an official function held at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik show recruits dancing together in close proximity, without masks, even as the state continues to record a Covid upsurge.

The recruits are seen dancing to Bollywood songs while flouting Covid norms, without face masks and distancing.

People on social media are now raising questions on how the permission to hold such a programme was granted in the first place.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. State capital Mumbai also witnessed a record rise of 5,515 cases during the day, health officials said.

The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907. Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday (March 28) onwards.

Mumbai reported 5,515 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,020 cases, its highest rise so far. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol. The chief minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state in a meeting with divisional commissioners, district collectors, superintendents of police and deans of medical colleges.

“I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients,” Thackeray was quoted as saying. He asked officials to ensure availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines.