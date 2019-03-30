English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dancing to Honey Singh’s Tunes on TikTok Lands Two Delhi Gangsters in Jail
Imitating singer Honey Singh’s hairstyle, the duo would dance on the tunes of his songs and would shoot videos on TikTok flaunting their pistols.
Loading...
New Delhi: Carried away by the TikTok craze, the two members of the Gouri gang would have never thought that the social media application would land them in jail. The Delhi Police have arrested the two gangsters for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.
Imitating singer Honey Singh’s hairstyle, the duo would dance on the tunes of his songs and would shoot videos on TikTok flaunting their pistols. The duo, Shahzada Parvez (24) and Monu (23), had been on police radar for long.
A TikTok video of them, flaunting weapons, was circulated on social media on Friday and the police were informed.
“It seems they are singer Honey Singh’s fan. A week ago they shot a video brandishing pistol at some social function. They had circulated their arms brandishing videos on social media,” DCP Alto Alphonse said.
It was established that the duo were in Vipin Garden area. Police laid a trap and arrested them.
A pistol, live cartridge and a country-made pistol were recovered from their possession.
Shahzad and Monu used to work at a chicken shop, owned by Shahzad’s father, in Uttam Nagar. The police said the duo would gate crash into social events brandishing their weapons.
Imitating singer Honey Singh’s hairstyle, the duo would dance on the tunes of his songs and would shoot videos on TikTok flaunting their pistols. The duo, Shahzada Parvez (24) and Monu (23), had been on police radar for long.
A TikTok video of them, flaunting weapons, was circulated on social media on Friday and the police were informed.
“It seems they are singer Honey Singh’s fan. A week ago they shot a video brandishing pistol at some social function. They had circulated their arms brandishing videos on social media,” DCP Alto Alphonse said.
It was established that the duo were in Vipin Garden area. Police laid a trap and arrested them.
A pistol, live cartridge and a country-made pistol were recovered from their possession.
Shahzad and Monu used to work at a chicken shop, owned by Shahzad’s father, in Uttam Nagar. The police said the duo would gate crash into social events brandishing their weapons.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- The Great Sex Recession: Celibate Americans at Record High
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results