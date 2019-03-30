LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Dancing to Honey Singh’s Tunes on TikTok Lands Two Delhi Gangsters in Jail

Imitating singer Honey Singh’s hairstyle, the duo would dance on the tunes of his songs and would shoot videos on TikTok flaunting their pistols.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:March 30, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Carried away by the TikTok craze, the two members of the Gouri gang would have never thought that the social media application would land them in jail. The Delhi Police have arrested the two gangsters for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

Imitating singer Honey Singh’s hairstyle, the duo would dance on the tunes of his songs and would shoot videos on TikTok flaunting their pistols. The duo, Shahzada Parvez (24) and Monu (23), had been on police radar for long.

A TikTok video of them, flaunting weapons, was circulated on social media on Friday and the police were informed.

“It seems they are singer Honey Singh’s fan. A week ago they shot a video brandishing pistol at some social function. They had circulated their arms brandishing videos on social media,” DCP Alto Alphonse said.

It was established that the duo were in Vipin Garden area. Police laid a trap and arrested them.

A pistol, live cartridge and a country-made pistol were recovered from their possession.

Shahzad and Monu used to work at a chicken shop, owned by Shahzad’s father, in Uttam Nagar. The police said the duo would gate crash into social events brandishing their weapons.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
