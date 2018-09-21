GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dangling Live High-Voltage Wire Touches Pond in Assam, Six Fishermen Killed

Villagers had informed the electricity department early morning about the wire being loose but they were told that the wire was dead.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
Dangling Live High-Voltage Wire Touches Pond in Assam, Six Fishermen Killed
Representative Image.
Rupohi: At least six fishermen were electrocuted and as many injured when a live high-voltage wire touched the water of a pond in Nagaon district of Assam Friday, police said.

The incident happened in Rupohi area under Juria police station when the 11,000-volt power line, hanging loose over the pond, touched the water.

Villagers had informed the electricity department around 5 am about the wire being loose but they were told that the wire was dead, police said quoting the residents.

After an hour the fishermen went into the pond, the wire was activated leading to the electrocution, the villagers said.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Nagaon, police said.

Armed with sticks, irate villagers went to the residence of the electricity department official's house and damaged his car, police said.

State Power Minister Kesab Gogoi is headed to the site on the instruction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, official sources said.
