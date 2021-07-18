Danish Siddiqui Died of ‘Multiple Gunshots’, Body to be Buried in Graveyard of Alma Mater Jamia

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life while reporting from war torn Afghanistan, died of multiple gun shots, the Indian Embassy in Kabul confirmed on Sunday as it issued his death certificate.

The slain journalist’s body will be buried in the graveyard of his alma mater Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi, the varisty said today. Siddiqui’s mortal remains are expected to arrive at 5.40 pm by an Air India flight from Kabul.

The Jamia authority has made an exception for Siddiqui who will be laid to rest in the graveyard usually reserved for bodies of Jamia employees, their spouses and minor children.

“The VC accepted the request by Siddiqui’s family to bury his body in the Jamia graveyard which is otherwise used exclusively for bodies of university employees, their spouses and minor child," the Indian Express quoted PRO Ahmed Azeem as saying.

Siddiqui was an alumnus of Jamia and his father Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui was a former professor at Jamia’s Faculty of Education and stays in Jamia Nagar. The photojournalist had done his schooling from Jamia, and also did his graduation in Economics and post-graduation in Mass Communication from the university.

VC Najma Akhtar paid a visit to the family on Saturday and offered her condolences. The university would organise a condolence meeting on the campus on Tuesday, and an exhibition of Siddiqui’s work would be organised “in due course of time” on the campus to give “inspiration” to the students, she said.

Siddiqui, who was working with news agency Reuters, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar. Based in Mumbai, he was covering the situation in the province as Taliban took over the key border crossing with Pakistan.

