Dantewada Attack 39th Such Incident in 2019, Data Shows Maoist-related Violence Dipped During BJP Govt

A BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack on Tuesday afternoon in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The BJP leader was identified as Bhima Mandavi, an MLA from Dantewada. The incident, which took place in Shyamgiri, comes two days ahead of polling in Bastar.This was the 39th Maoist insurgency-related incident in the country this year.According to the data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a Delhi-based open database on conflict zones, nearly 38 incidents of Maoist-related violence have taken place across the country as of April 7, 2019. At least 19 civilians, seven security personnel, and 41 insurgents were killed in these incidents.Over the last couple of years, while the number of fatalities among the security personnel has come down under the current government at the Centre, compared with UPA II years, civilian casualties have only seen a marginal decline.When the Modi government took over in 2014, there were at least 185 recorded incidents of Maoist violence in the country. These led to 127 civilians and 97 security personnel being killed.The number of incidents saw a brief dip in 2015 when 170 such incidents were recorded. These numbers again surged to 262 in 2016, 199 in 2017 and 217 in 2018.Overall, since June 2014 (NDA came to power in May 2014), nearly 945 incidents of Maoist violence were recorded till December 2018, resulting in 489 civilians, 312 security personnel, and 821 insurgents being killed.In contrast, under the UPA government at the Centre, nearly 1,292 Maoist insurgency-related incidents were recorded between January 2010 and May 2014, which led to the killing of 1,272 civilians, 660 security personnel and 800 insurgents.The data, which is available from 2010 onwards only, shows that year 2010 was the bloodiest among all, when 482 such incidents took place, leading to the killing of 627 civilians and 267 security personnel.Major Maoist attacks took place in 2018 as well -- on October 30 in Dantewada, where one Doordarshan cameraman and two CRPF personnel were killed; on October 27 in Bijapur where 4 CRPF jawans were killed; and on March 13 in Sukma, Chhattisgarh when 9 CRPF personnel lost their lives.In the recent history, one of the biggest Maoist attacks were recorded in 2013 and 2017. While 25 Congress leaders were killed in 2013, 25 CRPF personnel had lost their lives in 2017. Both of these attacks took place in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.