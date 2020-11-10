Daraundha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Daraundha (दरौंदा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Daraundha is part of 18. Siwan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,15,701 eligible electors, of which 1,64,463 were male, 1,49,980 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,89,296 eligible electors, of which 1,53,283 were male, 1,36,002 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,240 eligible electors, of which 1,17,603 were male, 1,05,637 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Daraundha in 2015 was 613. In 2010, there were 247.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kavita Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Jitendra Swami of BJP by a margin of 13,222 votes which was 8.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.67% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jagmato Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Binod Kumar Singh of RJD by a margin of 31,135 votes which was 28.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.3% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 109. Daraundha Assembly segment of Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kavita Singh won the Siwan Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Siwan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Daraundha are: Bachcha Pandey (RJD), Bandana Devi (RLSP), Birabahadur Singh (LJP), Shyambahadur Singh (JDU), Ashok Kumar Kushwaha (AKP), Mumtaj Alam (BPCP), Anil Kumar Giri (IND), Dr. Ashraf Ali (IND), Umesh Kumar Singh (IND), Md. Tausif (IND), Mantu Kumar (IND), Muzaffer Imam (IND), Ranjeet Kumar Singh (IND), Rizwan Ahmad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.98%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.49%, while it was 49.66% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 109. Daraundha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 280. In 2010 there were 243 polling stations.

Extent:

109. Daraundha constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Duraunda Community Development Block [including villages Mathia, Dipni, Koror and Jagdishpur of Chherhi Gram Panchayat (Part)]; Siswan Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Phalpura, Laheji, Mandarapali, Sahuli, Telkhthu, Hasanpura, Pakadi, Rajanpura and Harpur Kotwa of Hasanpura Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Daraundha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Daraundha is 314.97 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Daraundha is: 26°02'42.7"N 84°25'58.8"E.

