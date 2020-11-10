Darbhanga Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sanjay Saraogi of BJP Leading

Darbhanga (दरभंगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Darbhanga is part of 14. Darbhanga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,00,681 eligible electors, of which 1,59,625 were male, 1,40,653 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,82,595 eligible electors, of which 1,52,452 were male, 1,30,131 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,474 eligible electors, of which 1,25,450 were male, 1,02,024 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Darbhanga in 2015 was 114. In 2010, there were 81.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sanjay Saraogi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Om Prakash Kheria of RJD by a margin of 7,460 votes which was 4.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.66% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sanjay Saraogi of BJP won in this seat defeating Sultan Ahmad of RJD by a margin of 27,554 votes which was 23.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.08% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 83. Darbhanga Assembly segment of Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Darbhanga are: Amar Nath Gami (RJD), Sanjay Saraogi (BJP), Md. Amjad Khan (SJDD), Nooruddin Zangi (NOTA), Md. Pintu Khan (LNKP), Mahendra Kumar Paswan (BGMP), Mohammad Mojahid (SUCI), Raj Kumar Mahto (YKP), Raushendra Kumar (BLCP), Lal Babu Mahto (AIFB), Vijayshree Prasad (RPIA), Sanjay Kumar Roy (RUP), Santosh Kumar Purve (RJVP), Siya Ram Paswan (JAPL), Sujeet Kumar Chaudhary (JNP), Mahendra Lal Das (IND), Mithilesh Chandra Sahni (IND), Shankar Kumar Jha (IND), Sanjay Kumar Jha (IND), None of the Above (SDPI), Bhola Yadav (RJD), Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP), Rushan Nayak (BSP), Abdus Salam Khan (JAPL), Om Prakash Mandal (RJVP), Ganesh Kumar Choudhary (YKP), Geeta Devi (IND), Janki Nandan Chaudhary (IND), Paramajit Kumar (IND), Ravindra Nath Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.4%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.76%, while it was 52.14% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 83. Darbhanga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 279. In 2010 there were 238 polling stations.

Extent:

83. Darbhanga constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Gram Panchayats Kabir Chak, Kansi, Ranipur, Sara Mahamad, Shisho East, Shisho West, Basudeopur, Sahbajpur and Darbhanga (Municipal Corporation) of Darbhanga Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Darbhanga seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Darbhanga is 251.52 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Darbhanga is: 26°10'34.7"N 85°53'03.1"E.

