Darbhanga Rural Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Lalit Kumar Yadav of RJD Leading

Darbhanga Rural (Darbhanga Gramin) (दरभंगा ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Darbhanga Rural is part of 14. Darbhanga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,83,317 eligible electors, of which 1,50,639 were male, 1,32,537 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,63,534 eligible electors, of which 1,41,122 were male, 1,22,412 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,313 eligible electors, of which 1,20,991 were male, 1,02,322 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Darbhanga Rural in 2015 was 146. In 2010, there were 115.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Lalit Kumar Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Naushad Ahmad of HAMS by a margin of 34,491 votes which was 25.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 51.38% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Lalit Kumar Yadav of RJD won in this seat defeating Ashraf Hussain of JDU by a margin of 3,676 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 29.27% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 82. Darbhanga Rural Assembly segment of Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Darbhanga Rural are: Pradeep Kumar Thakur (LJP), Faraz Fatmi (JDU), Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD), Sunil Kumar Mandal (BSP), Rakesh Kumar Mandal (RJSBP), Azizur Rahaman (IND), Deo Narayan Gupta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.02%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.14%, while it was 45.56% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 82. Darbhanga Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 259. In 2010 there were 221 polling stations.

Extent:

82. Darbhanga Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Block Manigachhi; Gram Panchayats Adalpur, Atihar, Balha, Bijuli, Chhotaipatti, Dhoi, Dularpur, Ghorghatta, Kharua, Khutwara, Loam, Muria, Nainaghat, Sonki and Bhalpatti of Darbhanga Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Darbhanga Rural seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Darbhanga Rural is 79.99 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Darbhanga Rural is: 26°10'59.2"N 85°59'58.2"E.

