Dare to Die? How a Lover's Challenge Took Bengaluru Girl's Life
The woman wanted to marry Harish and he had agreed to it but had demanded a sum of Rs 15 lakh in return.
Bengaluru: A lover’s dare turned fatal for a 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru, who committed suicide by consuming poison after her boyfriend ‘challenged her to die’.
The deceased woman has been identified as Divya K, a first year B.Com student at a private college, the Times of India reported. It said that police are trying to trace her boyfriend, Harish.
Divya and Harish were in love and had eloped four months ago, according to the police. They had returned to their respective homes after Divya’s parents filed a police complaint.
The woman wanted to marry Harish and he had agreed to it, Divya’s mother Anuradha said. But Harish reportedly demanded a sum of Rs 15 lakh to marry her. He even threatened her to marry someone else if they failed to give him the money.
Divya had been pleading with him not to marry someone else. During one of the chats on Tuesday, Harish messaged Divya that he would marry another girl even if she died. In the next message, he dared her if she had the guts to die. After these messages, Divya consumed poison and killed herself.
