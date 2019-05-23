English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Darjeeling Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Darjeeling (দার্জিলিং) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Darjeeling is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.04%. The estimated literacy level of Darjeeling is 76.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, S S Ahluwalia of BJP won in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,97,239 votes which was 17.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.75% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jaswant Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,53,289 votes which was 26.20% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling was: S S Ahluwalia (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,37,062 men, 7,00,062 women and 30 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Darjeeling Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Darjeeling is: 26.6821 88.3291
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दार्जिलिंग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); দার্জিলিং, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); दार्जिलिंग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); દાર્જલિંગ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); டார்ஜிலிங், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); డార్జిలింగ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಡಾರ್ಜಿಲಿಂಗ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഡാർജിലിംഗ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Darjeeling Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(M)
--
--
Saman Pathak
INC
--
--
Sankar Malakar
BSP
--
--
Sudip Mandal
IDRF
--
--
Christopher Gahatraj
SUCI
--
--
Tanmay Dutta
GRC
--
--
Bharat Dong
KPP(U)
--
--
Dipak Kumar Roy
BJP
--
--
Raju Bista
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Ajay Dahal
AIJAP
--
--
Harka Bahadur Chhetri
RJCP
--
--
Sunil Pandit
IND
--
--
Reseeka Chettri
IND
--
--
Digbijay Mandal
IND
--
--
Rajesh Singh
IND
--
--
Nirode Chandra Adhikary
AITC
--
--
Amar Singh Rai
