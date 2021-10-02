Darjeeling Police Develop Hi-Tech Integrated Control System to Protect Queen of Hills

Darjeeling, the Queen of Hills, is one of the most beautiful places in West Bengal. From toy trains to Tiger Hills, the place is known for its beauty, therefore, tourists from around the world visit the place regularly.

The vast area has become a gateway of trafficking racket too. Policing is always an issue here since the area is vast and this has remote places.

The Darjeeling Police have come up with a new technique of policing.

To make the policing system of the district more effective, an Integrated Control Room system has been launched under the direction of the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. It is a centralised system through which a one-stop facility or a one-stop service will be provided to the people.

Speaking to News18, the SP of Darjeeling, Santosh Nimbalkar said, “Through this system, the people in distress or emergency can directly register their complaint by simply dialling 100 or 112. These numbers will alert the entire police chain to act. The emergency response support system will be effective even in the remotest part of Darjeeling.”

Speaking to News18, DIG Darjeeling Amit Javalgir, said: “The Darjeeling police have always strived for providing the best services to the people. It, being a tourist place, management of traffic is our top priority. We have developed a state-of-the-art facility with CCTVs, unified control room to ensure better coordination. The police personnel also get a good working environment as well.”

