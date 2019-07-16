Darjeeling Resident Hit with A Wooden Plank in South Delhi, Two Arrested

New Delhi: A resident of Darjeeling was attacked in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on the night of 15 July. The victim, identified as Pranay Pradhan opposed to eve-teasing by a passersby which led to a scuffle. works at a restaurant. Police have arrested two accused in the case and filed an FIR under sections of attempt to murder.

According to police, they received a PCR at around 2.32am regarding quarrel near Subhash Gali, KM Pur. When the local police reached the spot, it was found that the injured Pranay was already taken to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends. Pradhan was admitted in an unconscious state in the hospital. The complainants in the case are his friends - Nitesh, Ganesh, Leena - all from Darjeeling and Laxmi from Nepal.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have arrested two accused. They have been identified as Yogesh (19) and Saurav (23). Both are the residents of the same locality where the incident took place. The third accused, identified as Vishal, is absconding.

The police took Pradhan's friend Nitesh's statement. He has disclosed that at around 2.15 am they all were going to their houses after attending the birthday party of their common friend. "When they reached near Subhash Gali crossing, Nanak Chand Basti, they saw three boys sitting there. Some altercation took place between them over passing from the congested gali. The altercation took a violent turn and the two of the alleged boys caught hold of Pradhan and one them hit him on the head with a wooden plank," Nitesh said in his statement to police.

Police said further investigations are underway. They are also investigating the allegation by the friends on what led to the altercation. According to victim's friend, he opposed to the eve-teasing attempts by the accused leading to altercation.