It was around 9.30 pm when Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of police (SP) in Darjeeling, was having dinner while he got call from the local hospital. He was told that an emergency caesarean delivery was on and the patient might require B –ve type blood. There was no stock of the relatively rare blood group in Darjeeling. The hospital authorities got to know that the SP had the same blood group and decided to give him a call.

Nimbalkar immediately drove to the hospital and the staff quickly arranged registration. The caesarean operation took place and although blood was not needed, the gesture of the SP was greatly appreciated by the family and hospital authorities.

Speaking to News18, SP Darjeeling Nimbalkar said, “See I know the value of blood as this B negative blood is very rare, storage of this group is not there, So I myself came to donate blood. This is my duty and nothing more than that.”

The gesture of the police chief of the district was appreciated by everyone.

Dr Dawa Chiring Bhutia of Yuma Nursing Home said, “Since we had to do emergency caesarean we had to keep back-up blood arrangements as per norms. We knew this blood group is rare and if we have to go Siliguri it will take 3 hrs. We knew that SP has this blood group.” Bhutia said the moment they informed the police chief, he immediately said he will volunteer and he came directly to hospital and got ready to donate blood.

“We did not require it. The gesture showed by the police chief is commendable and we thank him for this. Cold winter night in Darjeeling and it was raining too but he came to help us. That was great,” the doctor said.

SP Nimbalkar is himself a doctor, and consults patients at times, but this gesture was appreciated by everyone.

