Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Darjeeling Tea Workers Observing 12-hr Strike over Demand of Higher Bonus Payout

The strike, which has impacted plucking of tea leaves, began at 4 am and will continue till 4 pm

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Darjeeling Tea Workers Observing 12-hr Strike over Demand of Higher Bonus Payout
Representative Image (Reuters)

Kolkata: Ahead of the festive season, workers of all the 87 tea garden estates of Darjeeling are observing a 12-hour strike on Friday demanding higher bonus payout.

Seven trade unions belonging to Himalayan Plantation Workers Union (HPWU) and Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars Plantation Labour Union (DTDPLU) are demanding a higher bonus payout at 20 per cent against 12 per cent which has been offered by the management.

The strike, which has impacted plucking of tea leaves, began at 4 am and will continue till 4 pm, sources said. Darjeeling Indian Tea Association (DITA) secretary Mohan Chettri said that the unions had been demanding a bonus of 20 per cent.

"However, we have been offered 12 per cent", Chettri said. The issue was likely to be finalised at a meeting between the unions and the managements of tea estates on October 17, he said.

However, the tea garden workers of Terai and Dooars of north Bengal have been offered a bonus payout of 18.5 per cent which has been accepted by them, the sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram