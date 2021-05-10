Darjeeling's Famous Glenary’s Opens Up Space For Covid-19 Safe House

‘Queen of the hills’ Darjeeling has played host to momentous historical changes, having lived through the colonial times of days past to the perils of modern India. Through it all, one humble confectionery called Glenary’s has managed to create a confectionery stronghold that has maintained its charm for a mammoth 120 years and counting.

The eatery, once hailed by tourists as synonymous to Darjeeling itself, saw hundreds of visitors every year owing to its fame and antiquity. Ever since COVID-19 struck the hills, however, Glenary’s has declared its assistance to create a safe home for infected, making room for beds and oxygen support.

“This is a war time, citizens should come forward. For me now saving life is more important than making cake. We have tied up with Planters hospital since beds are almost full there so patients can stay here. Right now we are making arrangements of 20 beds and if needed we will increase more. We all will be together and will fight this out," said Ajoy Edward, the owner of Genary’s.

After Mamata Banerjee came to power it the Government requested NGOs to help secure safe houses. The three-storied eatery swooped in as a saving grace and declared that its open spaces would be ready for use in Darjeeling’s fight against COVID-19.

Edward also stated that whatever can be done, the Glenary’s team is ready to support.

Glennarys is the most beloved early confectioneries in Darjeeling, ever since the British era. This decision has been welcomed by the people of hills and administration in times of the pandemic.

Despite the bad days and unprecedented circumstances, there are people standing by each other and that too is the spirit says Mona Thamang one of the residents of Darjeeling.

Glenary’s is set to commence as a safe home from Tuesday, May 11.

