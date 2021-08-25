Darjeeling's Toy Train Resumes, Passengers Asked to Follow Covid Protocol

The ‘toy train’ in West Bengal’s Darjeeling will be chugging again from Wednesday, more than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a halt. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR, in a statement, said that the train will be running again on tracks between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Formally known as the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), the toy train is a part of the railway system declared by UNESCO as a ‘World Heritage Site’

The NFR’s announcement for the resumption of toy train services comes weeks before Durga Puja, a much-venerated festival in West Bengal. According to reports, in each toy train, a total of 17 seats will be for the first class and 29 seats will be available in the general class for passengers. NFR officials have said that the resumption of toy train services will benefit the tourism and hospitality sectors.

NFR’s spokesperson Guneet Kaur said that the toy train services were stopped on March 22, 2020, due to the pandemic. And while the NFR is geared up to resume the services from Wednesday, Kaur also requested passengers to follow Covid protocols while enjoying the toy train services

Toy Train service will again start from tomorrow in Darjeeling . This was closed from 22nd March 2020 and will resume 25th August 2021. Guneet Kaur CPRO NF Railway @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/jUl2MDz3fy— Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) August 24, 2021

According to reports, the Darjeeling toy train was built in the British era, between 1879 and 1881. It is a narrow-gauge railway that climbs from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling, around 88km apart, on a zig-zag track. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999, the toy train is one of the prime tourist attractions of Darjeeling.

Darjeeling’s pride and joy, the toy train, is reportedly on its way to get privatised under National Monetisation Policy (NMP) announced by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. Tour operators in North Bengal are opposing its privatization saying that if it’s taken over by private players, it will lose its value as a heritage site.

