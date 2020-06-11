INDIA

1-MIN READ

Darul Uloom Deoband Postpones Academic Session Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The mohtamim of the seminary Maulana Abul Kasimnaumani has issued a notification stating that due to the spread of coronavirus, the institution has been closed till further orders and asking the students not to arrive at the seminary premises at Deoband near Muzaffarnagar.

  • PTI Muzaffarnagar
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has postponed its academic session till further orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The mohtamim of the seminary Maulana Abul Kasimnaumani has issued a notification stating that due to the spread of coronavirus, the institution has been closed till further orders and asking the students not to arrive at the seminary premises at Deoband near Muzaffarnagar.

The seminary, that was closed when the countrywide lockdown was put in place in March, has decided that new students will not be given admission while the already enrolled students who were sent back to their homes are waiting for the new session to begin.


