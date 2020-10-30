Darul Uloom Deoband Slams Macron for 'Insulting' Prophet, Calls on Islamic Nations' Bloc to Act Against France

Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic seminary in North India, has expressed outrage against French President Emmanuel Macron for ‘insulting’ Prophet Mohammed. Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, head of the seminary said that it is a sign of French enmity towards Islam and demanded that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) take strict action against France in the issue.

Muslims worldwide have protested President Emmanuel Macron's strident defence of secular values and the right to mock religion after a French schoolteacher who showed his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed was murdered.

“It is the responsibility of the Islamic countries and their rulers to form a strong strategy against France on this matter and this should be strongly raised on international forums as well. The OIC, the Arab League and other Muslim countries should raise their voice against the French government and lodge a protest at the diplomatic and commercial levels,” Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani said.

Nomani said that India is an example of solidarity among diversity and it has been a tradition to respect religious leaders in the country. He requested the central government to take the sentiments of crores of Indin Muslims into account and make strong appeal to enact stringent laws against those who hurt the feelings.

A protest march taken out by the students of Aligarh Muslim University against French President Macron and his support for the cartoon of the Prophet, according to reports. The protest march was taken out from Duck Point in the university to the Bab-E-Syed or the main gate of the university.