Darul Uloom Student With Fake Indian Documents Arrested by ATS in UP, Probe Underway

In a major crackdown by central agencies, a suspected al Qaeda cadre — who was staying in India on fraudulently obtained documents such as Aadhaar and PAN card and studying at the Darul Uloom Deoband — was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband.

Based on Intelligence Bureau (IB) inputs, a Bangladeshi national identified as Talha Faruq was detained by UP ATS on Friday. Sources said he was an associate of Jainal Abedin, a Bangladeshi national and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) cadre arrested from Bhopal along with five others on March 14 on the basis of IB inputs.

Preliminary screening of Faruq’s phone shows ‘Jihadi’ content related to ABT, al Qaeda and Tehrik-e-Taliban, Pakistan, they said. A detailed interrogation and forensic examination of seized digital media is underway.

Sources said they would try to get to the root of the modus operandi and possible plans in days to come.

They added that the role of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband was also under the scanner amid suspicions of local support.

The ATS, in a statement later, said the accused was called to the agency’s office in Saharanpur for questioning over fake Indian documents and was subsequently arrested.

Earlier this month, the ATS had carried out raids in seven Uttar Pradesh cities including Saharanpur in connection with the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

UP ADG Prashant Kumar had informed that prime accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi’s police custody has been extended until May 3. On Monday, the ATS produced Murtaza for police custody remand in ATS/National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow. He has been booked under sections 16,18 20 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as terror links were found to the accused arrested after he attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.