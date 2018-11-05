Darul Uloom's Latest Fatwa Says Nail Paint 'Un-Islamic', Asks Women to Use Mehendi Instead

Deoband-based Darul Uloom has issued a fatwa against Muslim women for applying nail polish and cutting nails, calling the actions un-Islamic.The organisation suggested that instead of applying nail paint, women should use ‘mehendi’ on their nails for cosmetic purposes.The Darul Uloom is known for its controversial fatwas. In July, the Islamic seminary issued a fatwa against shaving and waxing, calling them against Sharia law. Earlier, it had also asked Muslim families to consider pious families for marrying and even reportedly asked individuals to not do jobs in banks as it was un-Islamic.It had also said posting photographs on social media platforms was banned in Islam and asked Muslims to not post images and selfies on WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook.