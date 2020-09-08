Mysuru Dasara Celebrations to be a Low-key Affair This Year amid Covid-19, Says Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided that the famous Mysuru Dussehra celebrations would be a low-key affair this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"The festival is going to be a low-key affair but we will ensure all rituals all followed. Celebrations will be limited to Chamundi hills and Mysore Palace premises. This is to ensure more people don't gather," Kannada and Culture minister CT Ravi, said after the meeting.

Even the elephant procession will be held within the Palace premises with only five elephants participating in the cavalcade. The Mysore Dussehra festival, which is also the state festival of Karnataka, will be formally inaugurated by five Covid-19 warriors - a doctor, nurse, ASHA worker, police and pourakarmika.

"This is to appreciate their contribution during the pandemic," Ravi added. Besides this, there will be no cultural programmes this year.

Ravi also said that the Chief Minister has assured Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore from Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for organising the Dasara festival. He added that given that the celebrations will be simple this year, suggestions have poured in on how the remaining money could be utilised. Allocation towards hospitals is one of the options being considered.

Ravi said the decision to have a simple Dasara has been taken also to ensure that no additional burden is put on the health and security staff, who have been involved in COVID-19 management for the last five to six months.

Mysuru Dussehra is celebrated in October during Navratri and ends on the tenth day Vijayadashami. Every year, the celebrations attract huge crowds from not just within the country but also from abroad.

According to officials, the earlier incident when Jamboo Savari was limited to Palace compound was in 2003, when the state was seeing one of its worst droughts.