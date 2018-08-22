GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dash-Cam Shows Bengaluru Bike Accident, Child's Astonishing Escape on Busy Highway

Mirroring a scene straight out of an action movie, the incredible escape was caught on the dash-cam of one Karthik Gowda, who saw the whole accident on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: A Bengaluru family on a motorbike astonishingly survived a road accident in which the vehicle kept moving between traffic with the child for half a kilometer on the highway after his parents were thrown off.

Bike collides

The family, it is reported, was on its way to Bengaluru from Nelamangala, when the accident took place. The biker was apparently trying to overtake a scooter on the highway.

In the video, which has since been widely shared online, the bike rider is seen colliding into another two-wheeler. Upon impact, first his wife and then the man are thrown off. The bike, however, keeps going forward in the traffic without difficulty, with their son still in front. It finally veers off the road and slumps to the sideway. The child survived without any injury though his parents were hurt. None of them were wearing helmets.

Unbelievably,the bike didn't hit a single vehicle.

As the child landed safely on the grass, other commuters could be seen rushing to his rescue.

bike child

No police case has been registered so far.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
