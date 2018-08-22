English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dash-Cam Shows Bengaluru Bike Accident, Child's Astonishing Escape on Busy Highway
Mirroring a scene straight out of an action movie, the incredible escape was caught on the dash-cam of one Karthik Gowda, who saw the whole accident on Sunday.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Bengaluru family on a motorbike astonishingly survived a road accident in which the vehicle kept moving between traffic with the child for half a kilometer on the highway after his parents were thrown off.
Mirroring a scene straight out of an action movie, the incredible escape was caught on the dash-cam of one Karthik Gowda, who saw the whole accident on Sunday.
The family, it is reported, was on its way to Bengaluru from Nelamangala, when the accident took place. The biker was apparently trying to overtake a scooter on the highway.
In the video, which has since been widely shared online, the bike rider is seen colliding into another two-wheeler. Upon impact, first his wife and then the man are thrown off. The bike, however, keeps going forward in the traffic without difficulty, with their son still in front. It finally veers off the road and slumps to the sideway. The child survived without any injury though his parents were hurt. None of them were wearing helmets.
Unbelievably,the bike didn't hit a single vehicle.
As the child landed safely on the grass, other commuters could be seen rushing to his rescue.
No police case has been registered so far.
Also Watch
Mirroring a scene straight out of an action movie, the incredible escape was caught on the dash-cam of one Karthik Gowda, who saw the whole accident on Sunday.
The family, it is reported, was on its way to Bengaluru from Nelamangala, when the accident took place. The biker was apparently trying to overtake a scooter on the highway.
In the video, which has since been widely shared online, the bike rider is seen colliding into another two-wheeler. Upon impact, first his wife and then the man are thrown off. The bike, however, keeps going forward in the traffic without difficulty, with their son still in front. It finally veers off the road and slumps to the sideway. The child survived without any injury though his parents were hurt. None of them were wearing helmets.
Unbelievably,the bike didn't hit a single vehicle.
As the child landed safely on the grass, other commuters could be seen rushing to his rescue.
No police case has been registered so far.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Injured Dipa Karmakar To Skip Team Final, Will Be Fit For Individual Final
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- Kushal Tandon Has a Befitting Reply for People Who Have a Problem with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Age Difference
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...