Dassault to Deliver Rafale Fighter Jets to India from 2019, Says CEO

India signed a deal with Dassault in 2016 for the transfer of 36 Rafale jets.

Reuters

Updated:October 16, 2018, 12:02 AM IST
Dassault to Deliver Rafale Fighter Jets to India from 2019, Says CEO
File Photo of Serge Dassault in front of a French made Rafale aircraft | Image: Reuters
Orlando: Dassault Aviation will deliver its Rafale fighter jets to India from 2019 and may see new orders in coming months, Chief Executive Eric Trappier told Reuters ahead of the world's largest business jet show in Orlando on Monday.

India signed a deal with Dassault in 2016 for the transfer of 36 Rafale jets but the deal has since faced criticism from Indian opposition parties who allege wrongdoing in one of the biggest defense deals.
