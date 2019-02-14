LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Data Localisation, E-commerce Not Discussed at US-India Summit: US envoy

The US has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India's introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting US firms.

Reuters

Updated:February 14, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Data localisation, e-commerce legislation and the generalised system of preferences (GSP) were not expressly discussed during talks between the United States and India, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.

The US has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India's introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting US firms, Reuters reported last week.


