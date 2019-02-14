English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Data Localisation, E-commerce Not Discussed at US-India Summit: US envoy
The US has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India's introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting US firms.
Representative Image
New Delhi: Data localisation, e-commerce legislation and the generalised system of preferences (GSP) were not expressly discussed during talks between the United States and India, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.
The US has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India's introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting US firms, Reuters reported last week.
