Data of About 15 Crore Indians on CoWIN Portal Safe, Leak Reports Fake: Govt

Calling it “fake", the Centre on Thursday dismissed media reports of an alleged data leak of database of about 15 crore Indians who registered themselves on the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination drive. “There have been some unfounded media reports on the CoWIN platform being hacked. Prima facie, these reports appear to be fake," a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN) said, “Our attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of Co-WIN system. In this connection, we wish to state that Co-WIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment. No Co-WIN data is shared with any entity outside the Co-WIN environment. The data being claimed as having been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at Co-WIN."

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry and the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) are getting the matter investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY).

This came after a Twitter user claimed that “Dark Leak Market" have the database of about 15 crore Indians who registered themselves on the CoWIN system.

