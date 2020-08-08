Data Shows Test Positivity Rate of Covid-19 Cases Much Lower in UP Compared to Other States

Lucknow: Even as the total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the one lakh mark in Uttar Pradesh, the Test Positivity Rate remains quite low in comparison to other states. The current Test Positivity Rate in the state remains at 3.9 per cent, while the same is at 19.6 per cent in Maharashtra. The state has tested around 29 lakh people, of which 113,378 have been found positive for the virus. In Maharashtra, around 25 lakh samples have been tested, of which 488,670 were found positive.

The test positivity rate in adjoining Bihar currently stands at 8.2 per cent as the state has tested 8.70 lakh samples, of which 71,794 were found positive. In Kerala, the rate is around 8.2 per cent and in Assam it is around 4.40 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh, 23.62 lakh samples were tested out of which 206,960 were found positive, taking the positivity rate to 8.76 per cent. As per data, more than one lakh COVID-19 samples are being taken in Uttar Pradesh every day.

Meanwhile, 4,467 fresh cases and 63 deaths were reported in UP on Friday. The total number of positive cases so far in the state reached 113,378 while the total number of fatalities stands at 1,981 as per official data released by the UP Health Department. At the moment, 66,834 people have been discharged from hospitals and there are 44,563 active cases in the state.

Of the 4,467 fresh cases, maximum (707 cases) have been reported from the state capital Lucknow followed by Kanpur (393), Varanasi (271), Bareilly (211), Prayagraj (164), Gorakhpur (140), Gonda (119) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (61).