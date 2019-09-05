Date, Time, Significance and Everything You Need to Know About Santan Saptami 2019

Santan Saptami 2019: Dedicated to the kuldevi or kuldevta, also known as family deity or mother Goddess, the Santan Saptami fast is an auspicious day for the Hindus. The fast is celebrated on the seventh day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksh) of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the fast will be observed on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The fast is also known as Aparajita Saptami, Lalitha Saptami and Muktabharan Saptamivrat in different parts of India. The fast is usually observed by the women who have children. On this day, women observe fast for their kids, say prayers to the family deity and take blessings from in-laws.

The day is also celebrated as Lalita Saptami in the honor of Sri Lalita Devi, who was the closest friend of Shri Radha Rani. She was regarded as the most devoted Gopi among all the others. Worshipping Lalita Devi along with Lord Krishna and Radharani on Lalia Saptami is considered highly auspicious.

Santan Saptami 2019: Date and Time

This year, Santam Saptami will be celebrated on September 5, 2019. The Saptamitithi will conclude at 12.19 pm, after which the Ashtamitithi will begin.

Santan Saptami 2019: Significance

Santan Saptamivrat is also celebrated as Lalita Saptami. The closest friend of Radha Rani, Lalita Devi earned the admiration of Lord Krishna who suggested a vrat be observed on the day. Fasting and performing rituals on the day is very significant as it bless married couples with children. As per Hindu beliefs, it also grants good health, intelligence and long life to their children.

