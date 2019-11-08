Dates of Online Applications for NTA Exams Extended for J&K and Ladakh Candidates

Jammu: The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The candidates of J&K and Ladakh have been allowed to submit the online application forms between November 4-8, including successful transaction of fee, for the examinations to be conducted by the NTA in December 2019 and January 2020, an official statement said.

The examinations include Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IITF) MBA Admission Test 2020 on December 1st 2019, UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) from December 2-6, CSIR UGC-NET Examination (CSIR-UGC-NET) on December 15 and Joint Entrance Test (Main) from January 6-11, 2020, it said.

The candidates, who intend to appear in these examinations in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may fill up the application forms between November 4-8, the statement said.

