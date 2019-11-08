Dates of Online Applications for NTA Exams Extended for J&K and Ladakh Candidates
The strain, HIV-1 Group M subtype L, has been recorded in three people from blood samples taken between the 1980s and 2001, all in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Representative Image (PTI)
Jammu: The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The candidates of J&K and Ladakh have been allowed to submit the online application forms between November 4-8, including successful transaction of fee, for the examinations to be conducted by the NTA in December 2019 and January 2020, an official statement said.
The examinations include Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IITF) MBA Admission Test 2020 on December 1st 2019, UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) from December 2-6, CSIR UGC-NET Examination (CSIR-UGC-NET) on December 15 and Joint Entrance Test (Main) from January 6-11, 2020, it said.
The candidates, who intend to appear in these examinations in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may fill up the application forms between November 4-8, the statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Motion Poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar Unveiled
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Posts Heartwarming Message
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?