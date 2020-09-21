'Dating App' Uses Nusrat Jahan Picture for Facebook Ad, Actor Says It's Without Her Consent

TMC Lok Sabha lawmaker and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan has lodged a police complaint against a company for using her name and picture for advertisement purpose without her consent.

Nusrat in her complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, mentioned, “This is to bring to your notice that an advertisement is being circulated on Facebook, in the form of a sponsored post by a company named - 'Fancy U- Video Chat App', using my picture in an unauthorised manner without my consent.”

She further alleged, “As this is an advertisement to download the App, there are no links/URL for the same. Upon preliminary searching, I have been given to understand that this is a 'dating App', available on Google Play Store.”

“The advertisement is malicious and erring in nature. It is completely unacceptable on my behalf. I would request your kind self to kindly treat this mail as an official complaint from my side and take necessary legal measures against the company/brand and other concerned stakeholders,” her complaint letter reads.

Recently, Nusrat termed Centre’s decision to ban few Chinese Apps as ‘just an eye-wash’ and an ‘impulsive decision’.

“TikTok was just like any other Social Media Platform for me to connect with my fans and audience. If it’s in National Interest, I completely stand by the Ban. But banning few Chinese Apps is just an eye-wash by the Central government and an impulsive decision. What about the Chinese investments in companies which came out with the PM’s picture in front page ads, post demonetisation? What was achieved through Diplomacy and visits by the PM? Also, what about the Content Creators, who lose their monthly income to run households now?. These are questions which are still unanswered. Also, the government has to take steps to move away from Chinese supply chains without adding to inflation and putting pressure on the Common Man’s pockets,” she had said.

On March 12, 2019, Trinamool Congress party chief Mamata Banerjee announced Nusrat’s name as their Lok Sabha candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency.

She won the seat by a margin of 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.