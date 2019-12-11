Datta Jayanti 2019: All You Need to Know About the Celebration

Datta Jayanti | Datta Jayanti, which is also known as Dattatreya Jayanti, is a Hindu festival, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hindu God Dattatreya. The day is celebrated every year on full moon day of the Margashirsha month according to the Hindu calendar, Panchang.

God of Hindus, Dattatreya is believed to be a combined incarnation of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Datta was the son of Atri and Anasuya. He was born during the Pradosh period.

According to Hindu beliefs, on the occasion of Dattatreya Jayanti, devotees take bath early in the morning; observe a day-long fast, worship the lord using flowers, incense, lamps, and camphor. Believers of Datta, also read sacred books such as Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita. These books are known to have Dattatreya’s sayings.

Temples dedicated to Dattatreya are located pan India, but the most important ones are said to be in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

In order to celebrate the occasion, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru has organised a three-day-long fete, which began on Tuesday, December 10, reported the Scroll.

The day one of the fete began with Sankeertana Yatra and Anasuya Jayanti celebrations. As a part of the Yatra, women devotees carried out a procession in the area. The procession, which started from Bolarameshwara Temple ended at Kamadhenu Mahashakthi Ganapathi Temple, the report stated.

Believers of Datta carried the idols of Anasuya, Athrimuni, and Dattatreya in the procession as they sang devotional songs of Athrimuni and Anasuya.

