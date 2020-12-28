Dattatreya Jayanti 2020: Date, Legend, Significance and All You Need to Know

Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hindu God Dattatreya, who is the combined incarnation of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva – the divine trinity known as Trimurti.

The day celebrated every year on full moon day in the month of Margashirsha (Agrahayana), according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is primarily observed in the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat. This year Dattatreya Jayanti falls on December 29, 2020.

Date and Timings of Dattatreya Jayanti:

Date: December 29, 2020 (Tuesday)

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:54 AM on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday)

Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:57 AM on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday)

Legend associated with Dattatreya Jayanti:

Dattatreya was the son of a sage named Atri and his wife sati Anasuya. According to the legend, the Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi and Parvati sent their husbands (Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva) to test the virtuousness of Anasuya, who longed for a son. The three gods in the disguise of sanyasis asked her to offer them alms naked. Anasuya was puzzled but then found a way out. She chanted a mantra to turn the sages into babies and fed them her milk naked.

Worried, the three goddesses asked Anusuya’s forgiveness and requested her to return their husbands. Anusuya accepted and the three gods appeared in their true form. They blessed the couple with a son, Dattatreya. Dattatreya is said to have three heads, one head each for Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, and six hands.

Dattatreya Jayanti Significance:

Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated with great zeal in the temples dedicated to the God. These temples are located throughout India, the most important places being in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

On this day, people take bath early in the morning and observe fast. The idol is worshipped with flowers, incense and lamps etc. Sacred books containing the god's discourse, Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita are read by devotees. Devotional songs are also sung.