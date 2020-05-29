Daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh BJP President Collapses at Party, Dies

BJP's Andhra Pradesh state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana's daughter-in-law died under suspicious circumstances here on Thursday, police said.

Suharika, wife of Kanna Lakshmi Narayana's younger son Phaneendra, collapsed and died after a party at her friend's place.

The incident occurred in Meenakshi Towers under Raidurg police station.

Suharika is said to have participated in a party with relatives and friends and danced for more than an hour. After the party, she suddenly collapsed and died.

She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The hospital informed the police, which registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigations.

Raidurg police inspector S. Ravinder said they recorded the statements of Suharika's mother, husband and other friends and relatives.

The official said the circumstantial evidence and the statements by the family members do not give any hint of suicide or homicide.

The autopsy would be conducted on the body at Osmania Hospital on Friday.