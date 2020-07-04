Daughter Lights Funeral Pyre of DSP Father as 8 Cops Killed in Encounter Cremated with Full State Honours

The daughter of DSP Devendra Mishra lit the funeral pyre of her father as he and seven other police personnel were cremated with full state honours in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a day after they were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur district.

The eight men were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area while they were going to arrest notorious local criminal Vikas Dubey and fell to a hail of bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

All the eight policemen were cremated with full state honours amid tearful scenes, police said.

In Kanpur, the last rites of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra (54), who was posted as Bilhaur circle officer, were performed at Bhairon Ghat.

Mishra's daughter Vaishnavi lit the funeral pyre. An emotional Vaishnavi could not control her tears and had to be consoled by family members and police officials.

Kanpur Additional Director General of Police J N Singh, IG Mohit Agarwal and SSP Dinesh Prabhu were present along with other officers of the police and district administration.

"The martyrdom of Mishra will not be allowed to go in vain," Prabhu said.

The mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42) were consigned to flames at Van Purwa village in Rae Bareli district.

Yadav was posted as Shivrajpur police station's Station House Officer(SHO).

Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey and MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, besides Rae Bareli DM Subhra Saxena and SP Swapnil Mamgain were present.

In Pratapgarh, the mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh (32) were consigned to flames at Belkhari village.

The last rites of Sub-Inspector Nebu Lal (48) were performed in Bhadohi district.

Constable Sultan Singh(34) was cremated at his village Boorha Bhojla in Jhansi.

Sultan Singh's body was brought to Jhansi Police Lines late on Friday night and a guard of honour was given. Police officials and district administration officers paid tributes.

Jhansi Range Inspector General of Police Subhash Baghel, District Magistrate A Vamsi and Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep Kumar were present.

The last rites of constable Rahul Kumar (24) were performed in Rurukala in Auraiyya in the presence of UP Minister of State for Agriculture Lakhan Singh Rajput.

Constable Bablu Kumar (23) was cremated in Agra while Jitendra Pal(26), also a constable, was cremated in Mathura.