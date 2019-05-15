Daughter of Businessman Stabbed to Death in Delhi is 'Shocked, Traumatised'

The daughter of a 52-year-old businessman stabbed to death in west Delhi is "shocked and traumatised" as she feels her father would have been alive had she not fallen sick on the fateful day, said a family member.The businessman was stabbed multiple times by some neighbours when he objected to lewd remarks on his daughter in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area in the early hours on Sunday.The man's 19-year-old son, who tried to rescue him, was also stabbed and is undergoing treatment.His family has alleged that the locals did not come to his aid and instead filmed the incident."She is shocked and traumatised. She is guilty that had she not gone to hospital for her migraine treatment that night, her father would have been alive and her brother would not have been battling for his life in the hospital," the brother of the deceased said.The elder daughter is still battling with migraine and is not able to sleep. All she recalls is her father lying in a pool of blood and her brother writhing in pain feeling helpless at not being able to save his father, he said.The two daughters of the deceased, who have been working in multinational companies in Gurgaon, were planning to pursue their studies abroad and it was their father's dream too.The younger daughter who returned from Germany after a two-month training programme funded by her office was planning to purse her MS from Germany while the elder daughter wanted to do MBA from abroad. The two daughters will resume work after the rituals are completed.The family member said the deceased used to drop and pick his elder daughter post work since she did not have a cab facility.The victim's brother claimed that the family had been living in Basai Darapur for over 100 years now."Even though children are employed, the entire family was emotionally and financially dependent on my brother. The two daughters are still unmarried and even though my brother wanted them to be financially independent, he nurtured dreams about their marriage too."The business will have to be looked after. We are trying our best to support them and stand by them but nobody can fill the void of the person they have lost," the family member said.Senior officials of Delhi Police -- Joint Commissioner of Police (West) Madhup Tiwari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj -- met the family of the deceased on Wednesday.The family members requested the officers to intensify patrolling in the area to ensure peace and tranquillity so that no such untoward incident takes place in future. There are police personnel still deployed in the area and the senior officials have also ensured door-to-door verification of tenants in the area to ensure safety.Family members of the 52-year-old businessman met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the killing.Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, have been apprehended.