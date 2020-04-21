Daughter of Former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi Recovers from Covid-19, Gets Discharged from Hospital

A 30-year-old daughter of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who had died of coronavirus, was discharged from a Jalandhar hospital after recovery from the infection.

Khalsa, a Padma Shri recipient and a 'Gurbani' exponent, had succumbed to the infection in Amritsar earlier this month. His daughter was brought to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital on April 1 after she tested positive for coronavirus.

A team of doctors, led by Senior Medical Officer Kashmiri Lal, treated her.

Her samples were sent to the Amritsar's Government Medical College for testing on April 17 and 19. In both reports, she was declared coronavirus negative. She was finally discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, an official release said.

She thanked the doctors for her treatment at the hospital, said the official release.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365