Daughter Performs Last Rites of Father After Brother Demands Money to Do It

A daughter performed last rites of her father after her brother demanded money to perform the same.

Ginjupalli Kotaiah(80) is a native of Anigandlapadu village in Penuganchiprolu mandal of NTR district, Andhra Pradesh.

There has been a frequent quarrel between the father and son on property issues. Kotaiah got Rs one crore after selling his land. He gave Rs.70 lakhs to his son and kept the remaining Rs.30 lakhs with him.

Kotaiah’s son didn’t satisfy with his share of money and demanded his father to give him the remaining Rs.30 Lakhs. He harassed Kotaiah frequently.

He also gave death threats to his father if he failed to give the money. He even physically tortured his father. Unable to bear the torture from his son, Kotaiah along with his wife went to their daughter Vijayalakshmi’s house in Gummadidurru village some time ago. Then onwards the couple has been staying at their daughter’s house.

The son least bothered about the health condition of Kotaiah and his daughter has been look after his health care. Kotaiah died on Friday with old-age health complications. The family members informed the death of Kotaiah to his son. But he refused to shift the dead body of his father and perform last rites at his house.

He categorically said that he will perform last rites once money belonged Kotaiah will be given to him. He even came to have a last glimpse of his father. As there is no option, Vijayalakshmi performed last rites to her father.

