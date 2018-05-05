English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daughter,4, Tortured by Parents' Friend with Iron Rod for Not Eating
The victim's mother said she and her husband had left their daughter at their friend's house for the summer vacation so that she could play with his baby.
Representative Images. (Getty Images)
Berhampur: A four-year-old girl was allegedly tortured with a hot iron rod by her parents' friend as punishment for not eating, the police said on Saturday.
The child was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they said.
The incident took place two days ago, but it came to light on Friday when locals informed the police.
The victim's mother said she and her husband had left their daughter at their friend's house for the summer vacation so that she could play with his baby.
"We had left our daughter at our friend's house. I was shocked with how he behaved with my child," said the girl's mother.
The accused was arrested on Friday.
