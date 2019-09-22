Daughter's Day 2019: Date, History, Significance and Why We Celebrate the Girl Child Today

Daughter's Day, a designated day to celebrate the importance of the girl child, will be observed on Sunday (September 22) this year in India.

While there isn't a concrete story behind the celebration of this day, it bears considerable significance in a society which often treats daughters as a burden. Issues like dowry, female infanticide and foeticide continue to crop up in places across the country.

Hence, this designated day serves as a reminder of the fact that daughters are an asset to our society and there should not be any patriarchal notions attached to their birth. In developed countries today, this day is just a pure celebration of the joy one gets from their daughters.

Families usually celebrate this day by telling/reminding daughters how important they are to them and how proud they have made them. So go out, treat your daughters and tell them how special they are.

