Daughters Gave Mouth-to-Mouth Resuscitation to Save Mother in UP. She Died Before Treatment Began

In order to somehow get her to breathe, two daughters in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district gave their mother mouth-to-mouth resuscitation but could not eventually save her.

The scenes went viral on social media on Saturday and people could be heard in a video complaining about shortage of oxygen and lack of staff. In the method of artificial respiration, a person breathes into an unconscious patient’s lungs through their mouth to revive her.

Emergency Medical Officer Ahtisam Ali said the woman patient had come in a gasping condition. As soon as a doctor attended her, she died.

“As soon as the video went viral on social media, District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar and senior doctors of the medical college reached to the woman patient and tested her.

Maharaj Suheldev Medical College principal A K Sahni on Sunday when the patient was brought to the emergency unit, her family members claimed that she was on death bed."

“By the time, the doctors could start her treatment, she died," Sahni said. “The daughters of the deceased woman were giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as they became emotional."

He said there was no shortage of oxygen in the medical college.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the earlier imposed three-day lockdown for two more days. The lockdown will now be extended till 7am on May 6, Navneet Sehgal, the Additional Chief Commissioner, Information, said on Monday morning. During the lockdown, all essential services will continue, however, those who will roam needlessly will be strictly dealt with.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to extend the ongoing weekend lockdown by a day and extended it from Friday 8pm and till Tuesday 7am. Significantly, since the weekend lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of fresh coronavirus cases.

