Shocking details have emerged in the brutal murder of two daughters, who were stabbed and bludgeoned to death by their parents on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The couple believed that their daughters “could be brought back from the dead within hours”.

When the police barged into the residence of N Purushottam Naidu and his wife Padmaja, they found the naked bodies of Sayidivya (22) and Alekhya (27) in a pool of blood. “Their heads were bludgeoned with a blunt weapon and they were cracked open,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohana Chary told The News Minute.

While a deep injury was found on Alekya’s forehead, Sai Divya’s body was drenched in blood in her bedroom, the police said.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when neighbours contacted the police after hearing “torturous noises,” “loud screams and chants” coming from Purushottam’s house.

The police reached the spot around 8pm on Sunday to find Sayidivya stabbed to death with a trishool (trident) and Alekhya was clubbed with dumbbells.

Meanwhile, Purushotham was found sitting in the living room on the couch. “He looked like he was in a state of trance,” DSP Chary said. “Padmaja was sitting on the bed, looking at the wall. She did not seem to be aware of our presence,” he revealed.

The heads of the daughters were cracked open.

“The couple were followers of Mehar Baba, Sai Baba and Rajaneesh or Osho. They regularly used to visit Shirdi. They seem to be very spiritual. At the crime scene, we found a picture of Mehar Baba and the recent posts of Alekya on social media confirmed her spiritual inclination,” Madanapalli Inspector M Srinivas told TNM.

While Padmaja is the correspondent and Principal of a corporate school in Chittoor, Purushotham is an associate professor from the Chemistry department in Government Degree College in Madanapalli. Their elder daughter Alekya was a student of the Indian Institute of Forest Management and Sai Divya was a BBA graduate pursuing a career in music.

As per the neighbours and colleagues, Purushotham’s family were deeply superstitious. The couple were highly accomplished academically.

The police said that when Padmaja was interrogated regarded the murders, she allegedly yelled at them for “disrupting the ritual for resurrecting her dead daughters”.

“She said that we brought demons into the house when we opened the doors. She asked us to leave and come back the next day and witness the miracle that was about to happen in the house, where her daughters would come back to life,” the DSP said.

"She said that there was evil inside her younger daughter’s head. So, she broke it open. It is hard to describe what we saw. It was difficult for us to understand," he said.

The couple had told the police they received “signals from heaven” and that theirs was a “house of miracles”. “They told us that a miracle was about to happen which we had been spoiled by us entering the house. They told us that the morning after the magic that would occur would be spoken about by the whole world,” the DSP said.

“The family remained isolated ever since the pandemic set in. The domestic workers too were not allowed inside the house,” he added.

The family had moved into their newly built house in the village of Sivanagar in August last year.