3-min read

Daughter's Soul Must be in Peace Now, Says Hyderabad Vet's Father; Top Leaders, Nirbhaya's Parents React Too

The encounter also drew reactions from other quarters, with BSP chief Mayawati saying that she wished the police did a better job in the Nirbhaya case as well.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Daughter's Soul Must be in Peace Now, Says Hyderabad Vet's Father; Top Leaders, Nirbhaya's Parents React Too
Students and members of Voice of Amritsar hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The family members of 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian, whose charred body was found on November 28, on Friday expressed gratitude towards the police and government over the encounter in which all the four accused were killed.

"It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and govt for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," the father of the veterinarian said at his residence in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

"I am not going to get back my daughter but this will definitely send a strong message. This will instill fear and criminals will not dare to do what my daughter had to go through," he added.

The woman's sister said that the encounter will "set an example". "I am happy the four accused have been killed in an encounter," she added.

The encounter also drew reactions from other quarters, with BSP chief Mayawati saying that she wished the police did a better job in the Nirbhaya case as well.

"We are hearing about rapes from across the country, especially UP. I feel we should take stronger action. We are seeing how in come cases the accused are being treated as guests and not criminal. I hope police changes its attitude for better," she said.

Gender rights activist Trupti Desai, who recently made fresh attempt to visit the revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala, said, "This is a good example that has been set. Now rapists will think twice before committing a crime. They will now have a fear of being killed in an encounter.

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal also tweeted along with several top political leaders.

A group of women students were caught on camera cheering when the news of the encounter broke.

Nirbhaya's parents also hailed the killing of the accused. While the father of the 2012 Delhi gangrape incident appealed people to "not pint fingers at the police" over the encounter, Nirbhaya's mother congratulated the Hyderabad police.

"I am really happy with the action which has been taken in this case. I am glad that the family will not have to suffer the way we are. No one should raise fingers on the police. The accused would have escaped if they would have not taken this step," the father of the deceased 23-year-old paramedic student said.

"I am very happy, and want to congratulate the Hyderabad police for taking this action. Justice has been served. I welcome this move. I want to request that no action should be taken against the policemen. I would like to request the government that Nirbhaya's accused should be brought to justice soon," her mother said.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to seven days' judicial custody.

They were taken to the crime scene Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said. "They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident," the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.

