Davanagere Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
13. Davanagere is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.98%. The estimated literacy level of Davanagere is 75.74%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, G M Siddeshwara of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17,607 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, G M Siddeswara of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,024 votes which was 0.22% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.46% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Davanagere was: G M Siddeshwara (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,126 men, 7,50,480 women and 106 voters of the third gender.Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Davanagere Lok Sabha results.The geographic coordinates of Davanagere is: 14.4661 75.9206Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दावणगेरे, कर्नाटक (Hindi); দাভানাগিরি, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); दावणगेरे, कर्नाटक (Marathi); દેવનગરી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தாவண்கரே, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దావన్ గిరి, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ , ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ദേവനാഗിരി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
13. Davanagere is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.98%. The estimated literacy level of Davanagere is 75.74%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, G M Siddeshwara of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17,607 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, G M Siddeswara of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,024 votes which was 0.22% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Davanagere was: G M Siddeshwara (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,126 men, 7,50,480 women and 106 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Davanagere Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Davanagere is: 14.4661 75.9206
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दावणगेरे, कर्नाटक (Hindi); দাভানাগিরি, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); दावणगेरे, कर्नाटक (Marathi); દેવનગરી, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தாவண்கரே, கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దావన్ గిరి, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ , ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ദേവനാഗിരി, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Davanagere Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Harish Halli
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Syed. Zabiulla K
IND
--
--
S S Subhan Khan
IND
--
--
Dr|| Sridhara Udupa
BJP
--
--
G M Siddeshwar
IPBP
--
--
H Eshwarappa
IND
--
--
S K Afzalkhan
IND
--
--
Abdul Nazeer Sab
ILP(A)
--
--
Ravindra Navale
SUCI
--
--
Madhu Thogaleri
UPP
--
--
Ganesha B A
IND
--
--
Shashikumar R N
IND
--
--
M B Veerabhadrappa
IND
--
--
B V Tippeswamy Goshale
IND
--
--
A T Dadakhalandar
IND
--
--
V Iqbal Ahemad
IND
--
--
Alur M G Swamy
IND
--
--
Mohammed Aleemulla
IND
--
--
Barkath Ali
IND
--
--
Mohamed Hayath
BSP
--
--
Siddappa B H
IND
--
--
V Manjunathachar
IND
--
--
C M Manjunatha Swami
IND
--
--
Manjunatha Marikoppa
INC
--
--
H B Manjappa
