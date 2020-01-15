Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
Davinder Singh Suspended, Have Recommended His Sacking, Says J&K Police Chief

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said they cannot currently disclose what has been revealed during the interrogation of Davinder Singh, who was arrested after police found two militants in his vehicle.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
File photo of Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it has recommended to the government that disgraced J&K Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh be sacked from duty.

"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government," news agency ANI quoted Director General of Police Dilbag Singh as saying. "We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation."

Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted his vehicle and found two militants — Naveed Babu alias Babar Azam, a resident of Nazneenpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, and his associate Asif Ahmad — to Chandigarh for providing them accommodation there for a couple of months.

Five grenades were seized from the vehicle and raids at the policeman’s house later led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two pistols and two grenades, besides lakh of rupees.

Naveed Babu was wanted by the police for the murder of 11 civilians, including migrant labourers, truck drivers and fruit merchants, after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

