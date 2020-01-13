New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hinted at a “bigger conspiracy” after the arrest of Davinder Singh, a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in south Kashmir.

Singh was arrested on Saturday after the police intercepted his vehicle and found two militants inside it along with five grenades. The officials said Singh is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the Valley. Two AK-47 rifles were also recovered in a subsequent raid at his house. He had served in many senior posts of the state police.

On Sunday, Singh was on Sunday booked under the Unlawful Activity Act and authorities said he will be tried as a "terrorist".

The DSP was posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar Airport and was one of the officials that received the 16-member delegation of foreign ambassadors which visited Kashmir on Thursday.

On a question about reports claiming Singh's role in ferrying Afzal Guru, hanged for his involvement in the Parliament attack, to Delhi, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said: "There are no such records. However, the police will look into the matter."

In a letter written in 2013, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the Parliament attack, explained how "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him".

However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too questioned Singh’s role in the 2001 Parliament attack as well as the Pulwama incident where he was deputy SP. He also asked if Singh was carrying the terrorists on his own or “is he only a pawn, as master conspirators are elsewhere?”

“Who is Devinder Singh? What’s his role in 2001 Parliament Attack? What’s his role in Pulwama Attack, where he was Dy SP DR? Was he carrying Hizbul terrorists on his own or Is he only a pawn,as master conspirators are elsewhere? A bigger conspiracy?” Surjewala asked.

Singh, who was awarded the President's police medal last year, had been on the radar of the police for some time and a special watch was mounted on him. On Friday, Singh ran out of luck when his conversation with Naveed Baba, the self-styled district commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen and a former policeman, was picked up by the intelligence agencies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.