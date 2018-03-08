Dawood Aide Farooq Takla Key Facilitator of 1993 Mumbai Blasts, CBI Tells Court

A special TADA court in Mumbai remanded Mohammed Farooq Yasin Mansoor aka Farooq Takla to CBI custody till March 19 after the agency informed the court that he was an active conspirator in the 1993 Mumbai blast case along with Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim and others.Takla, who had been wanted since the serial blasts, was arrested by the CBI on Thursday morning from Delhi Airport after he was extradited from Dubai. He was brought before Justice GA Sanap of the Special TADA Court in Mumbai around 7pm.Public prosecutor Deepak Salvi, while producing the accused, told the court, "Takla helped and aided the transportation of four accused in the blast case. He helped them move from Mumbai to Pakistan via Dubai and back. He also helped in their logistics such as arranging air tickets and finding accommodation."The four accused had travelled to Pakistan to receive arms and ammunition and get training in handling explosives. Salvi informed the court that many accused have confessed to Takla's active role in conspiracy and in providing logistical support."Further he also provided their expenses while in Dubai and apprised them about their next step of sending them to Pakistan from Dubai in order to receive training in weaponry," reads the remand application of the CBI.The application goes on to say that the accused is deeply involved in the criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, including the Bombay blast case, and that he was never available in this case as he remained absconding despite the agency's best efforts to nab him. The CBI had issued non-bailable warrants and a red corner notice against him.The CBI sought his custody for 14 days, stating that it needs to ascertain various facts concerning his role as well as the role of other co-accused and other facts of conspiracy within his knowledge.While the court granted custody till March 19, the lawyer of Takla, Farhana Shah opposed the custody stating that a chargesheet has already been filed in this case and all witnesses have been examined. The court, however, said that the custody of the accused is essential in this case.Several family members of Takla were also present in court. Takla's brother Ahmed Langda, who was acquitted in the 1993 blast case, fainted after the court was informed that it was through his help that agencies were able to nab Takla.The series of explosions in Mumbai in 1993 killed 257 people and injured more than 700 and destroyed property worth over 100 crore. Over 100 accused have been convicted in the case over the last several years and more than 20 are absconding, includinf most wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, who are said to be the masterminds of the blast.