Dawood Ibrahim Aide Danish Chikna Wanted in Drug Cases Brought to Mumbai by NCB

File image of Dawood Ibrahim.

Danish is part of the 'Chinku Pathan module' and had fled to Rajasthan.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday brought Danish Chikna, an aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, to Mumbai from Rajasthan where he was nabbed in connection with drug cases, an official said. Danish Chikna alias Danish Merchant was wanted in connection with two cases, including the operations of a drug factory in Mumbai, he said.

Danish is part of the ‘Chinku Pathan module’ and had fled to Rajasthan, the official said. He used to operate a drug factory, linked to Dawood, at Dongri in South Mumbai, he said.

Danish was on the run since the NCB busted the drugs module being operated from Dongri, he said. Earlier this week he was apprehended at Kota in Rajasthan with the assistance of the local police, the official said.

The NCB took his transit remand from a court and brought him to Mumbai, he said.

first published:April 09, 2021, 08:06 IST